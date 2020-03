Britain's John Lewis launches strategy review after profit slide



Added: 05.03.2020 9:16 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mirror.co.uk



British employee-owned retailer, the John Lewis Partnership, has launched a strategic review of its business after reporting a 23% fall in annual profit, a third straight decline, primarily reflecting a dire performance from its department stores arm. More in feeds.reuters.com »