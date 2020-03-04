As Americans hoard food, Campbell Soup speeds up ingredients orders



Campbell Soup said it is ordering gredients to ensure it can keep enough soups, sauces and snacks on hand to meet growing demand from retailers as U.S. consumers hoard food in preparation for potential coronavirus quarantines. More in feeds.reuters.com »