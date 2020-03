GE says coronavirus will hit first-quarter cash flow, sticks to full-year forecast



Added: 04.03.2020 16:35 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.globalauctionguide.com



General Electric Co predicted on Wednesday that the coronavirus would wipe out a substantial chunk of industrial free cash flow in the first quarter, but stuck to full-year financial targets the company set in January.GE predicted that the outbreak would erase $300 million to $500 million from industrial free cash flow and cause a hit of $200 million to $300 million to its first-quarter operating profit. GE set a forecast for first-quarter earnings of about 10 cents a sh More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Targus