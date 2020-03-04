Campbell Soup boosts guidance as profit beats forecasts; shares jump



Source: thestar.com



Campbell Soup Co on Wednesday raised its fiscal full-year earnings forecast and posted better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales due to strong demand for soups and snacks, and its shares rose 5% in early trade. More in feeds.reuters.com »