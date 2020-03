Mild weather bolsters U.S. private payrolls in February



U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in February, pointing to labor market strength before a recent escalation of recession fears ignited by the coronavirus epidemic that prompted an emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED