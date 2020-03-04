Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $1.7 million to three Australian women in pelvic mesh class action

An Australian court on Tuesday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay three women a total of A$2.6 million ($1.7 million) plus legal costs as compensation for misleading patients and surgeons about the risks of its pelvic mesh implants.