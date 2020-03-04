ï»¿Wednesday, 04 March 2020
GE sticks to 2020 targets, says coronavirus to hit cashflow by up to $500 million
Added: 04.03.2020 14:16 | 4 views | 0 comments
Source: www.globalauctionguide.com
General Electric Co on Wednesday reiterated its 2020 cash and profit targets but warned its first-quarter cash flow would take a hit of $300 million to $500 million due to the coronavirus outbreak.
