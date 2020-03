Fed's economic survey set to offer more clues on coronavirus impact



A report by the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday will provide the first snapshot from the central bank's business contacts on how deeply the coronavirus is impacting their supply chains and economic outlook and may provide some insight into the urgency that caused policymakers to cut interest rates. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED