Nordstrom sees 2020 earnings largely below estimates, shares fall 9%



Source: www.foxbusiness.com



Nordstrom Inc forecast a 2020 profit largely below market expectations on Tuesday, after the upscale apparel retailer missed estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 9% in after-market trading. More in feeds.reuters.com »