Impossible Foods cuts prices of plant-based meat sold to distributors



Impossible Foods on Tuesday announced an average 15% cut in prices of its vegan products sold to U.S. distributors as the plant-based meat maker tries to make its patties more affordable to compete better with beef. More in feeds.reuters.com »