ï»¿Tuesday, 03 March 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Daimler says cost cut plans may see entire platforms eliminated
Added: 03.03.2020 16:41 | 12 views | 0 comments
Source: www.daimler.com
Mercedes-Benz is embarking on a sweeping cost cutting plan to free up cash to build electric and self-driving cars, a step which could see entire engine families and platforms eliminated, Daimler board member Markus Schaefer said on Tuesday.
More in feeds.reuters.com
»
Tags:
Self-Driving Cars
,
Mercedes
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Mac
Movies
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
PC
Players
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Students
Surgery
UK
USA
Windows 10
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us