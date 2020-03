Chevron shows off war chest by pledging up to $80 billion in returns



Source: www.kurdistan24.net



Chevron Corp on Tuesday said it would keep its spending in check and return up to $80 billion to shareholders over the next five years, with Chief Executive Mike Wirth making the case that his company is the oil major best able to produce oil and generate profits at the lowest cost. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil