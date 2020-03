Airlines face worsening coronavirus impact, European bosses warn



Added: 03.03.2020 12:17 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.europarl.europa.eu



The worst is still to come for the airline industry in terms of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, European carrier bosses warned on Tuesday, but they predicted that travel demand could stabilise in the coming weeks. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU