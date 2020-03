Global shares extend rebound on hopes of G7 support



Global shares and oil prices extended their rebound on Tuesday on mounting speculation policymakers around the world would move to ease the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, ahead of a conference call by Group of Seven heads. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil