Trillium Asset Management LLC has called for the separation of Johnson & Johnson's chairman and chief executive officer roles, currently held by Alex Gorsky, according to a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/200406/000020040620000014/a2020jnjproxy.htm by the healthcare conglomerate on Monday.