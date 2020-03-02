U.S. manufacturing sector stalls as coronavirus hits supply chains



Added: 02.03.2020 19:49 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.crwflags.com



U.S. factory manufacturing activity slowed in February as new orders contracted, reflecting worries about supply chain disruptions related to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has revived financial market fears of a recession. More in feeds.reuters.com »