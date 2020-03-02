Nokia replaces CEO with Fortum boss Lundmark to revive 5G business



Source: www.helsinkitimes.fi



Nokia has rehired former executive Pekka Lundmark from energy group Fortum to lead the Finnish telecoms company's efforts to revive its faltering 5G business. More in feeds.reuters.com »