Hyundai reports lowest monthly sales in decade as virus dents demand



Source: www.motortrend.com



Hyundai Motor reported its lowest monthly global sales in a decade in February as the coronavirus outbreak hurt demand, in what is the first major indicator of damage to the broader auto sector from the epidemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »