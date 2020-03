CERAWeek energy conference in Houston scrapped over coronavirus worries



Coronavirus concerns prompted organizers on Sunday to cancel the CERAWeek energy conference that annually brings together oil ministers and senior executives from the energy and financial industries, the latest event to be scrapped as the disease spreads. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil