Intesa, UBI line up advisers to face off in takeover battle

Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday it had hired JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS and local broker Equita SIM to complete a team of advisers led by Mediobanca supporting Italy's biggest retail bank in its takeover offer of rival UBI Banca.