Coronavirus outbreak rains on dealmakers' M&A parade



Added: 28.02.2020



Source: news.smartdemands.com



The steep market drop triggered by the global coronavirus outbreak has led many companies to hit the 'pause' button on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), sabotaging the hopes of corporate advisers who expected a dealmaking bonanza this year. More in feeds.reuters.com »