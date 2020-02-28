ï»¿Friday, 28 February 2020
Oil prices sink to lowest in over a year, biggest weekly drop since 2016
Added: 28.02.2020 20:55 | 3 views | 0 comments
Source: www.commondreams.org
Oil prices slumped for a sixth day in a row on Friday to their lowest in more than a year, causing futures to drop by the most in a week since 2016, as the spread of coronavirus stoked fears that a slowing global economy would hit energy demand.
