Uniqlo reopens more China stores, most partner factories restart



Added: 28.02.2020 6:58 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fastretailing.com



Fast Retailing , which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said on Friday it had reopened more than 100 stores in China in the past week, while 125 remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com »