Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus



Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer conference due to fears over the coronavirus, as growing concerns about the economic impact of the global outbreak drove Wall Street to tumble for a sixth straight day. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Facebook