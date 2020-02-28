SEC orders Wells Fargo pay $35 million for recommendations of high-risk products



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it ordered Wells Fargo & Co to pay $35 million to settle charges it failed to adequately supervise investment advisers who were recommending high-risk products. More in feeds.reuters.com »