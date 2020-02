Financial firms discussing coronavirus contingency plans with regulators: official



Source: www.rollcall.com



U.S.-based banks and brokers are in discussions with federal regulators about allowing staff to work from home and other business continuity arrangements amid the spread of the coronavirus, the head of a top financial trade group said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED