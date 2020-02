Wall Street tumbles again on virus fears, confirming correction



Wall Street's main indexes plunged on Thursday in their sixth straight day of declines with the S&P 500 confirming its fastest correction in history as the rapid global spread of coronavirus intensified investor worries about economic growth. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy