Opioid companies say lawyers' fee demand threatens settlement talks



Johnson & Johnson and other drug companies facing thousands of lawsuits over their role in the opioid epidemic have warned that settlement talks will be "severely" jeopardized if plaintiffs' lawyers are allowed to assess a fee payment worth billions of dollars.