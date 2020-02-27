DoorDash files to go public in latest IPO test for unprofitable startups



Added: 27.02.2020 16:28 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: news.bloomberglaw.com



DoorDash Inc, the loss-making U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp , said on Thursday it has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), setting it up to be one of the most high-profile listings of 2020. More in feeds.reuters.com »