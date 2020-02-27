WPP shares slump to lowest since 2012 as sales slide



Added: 27.02.2020 10:46 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.campaignasia.com



WPP shares plunged to their lowest level in nearly eight years on Thursday after a sharp slowdown in fourth-quarter trading derailed the latest recovery attempt at the world's biggest advertising company. More in feeds.reuters.com »