JPMorgan names veteran Gori as new Asia Pacific chief executive



JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday named veteran Filippo Gori as its new Asia Pacific chief executive officer to oversee strategy and operations of the Wall Street bank across 17 markets in the region. More in feeds.reuters.com »