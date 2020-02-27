China's CATL aims to raise $2.85 billion for EV battery projects



Added: 27.02.2020 2:54 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: insideevs.com



CATL , China's top electric vehicle battery maker, said it aims to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($2.85 billion) in a private placement of shares to fund its battery projects and boost working capital. More in feeds.reuters.com »