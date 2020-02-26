NMC Health removes CEO amid investigation of UAE firm's finances



Added: 26.02.2020



Source: www.arabianbusiness.com



NMC Health has removed Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat with immediate effect and granted its finance chief extended sick leave, as more details emerge from an investigation into the UAE healthcare firm's finances. More in feeds.reuters.com »