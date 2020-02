Waymo joins backlash against California self-driving data requirement



Source: www.marketwatch.com



Alphabet Inc's Waymo and General Motors Co's Cruise are leading a backlash against a California reporting requirement on self-driving vehicle test data that the companies claim is not relevant or accurate in measuring performance or progress. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California