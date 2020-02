Senator wants U.S. agencies to review sale of AT&T subsidiary to Czech-owned conglomerate

U.S. Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Wednesday asked the Trump administration to review the national security implications of AT&T's Inc's planned sale of its majority stake in Central European Media Group Enterprises (CME) to the Czech-owned conglomerate PPF Group.