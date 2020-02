Apple shareholders defeat proposal over Chinese app removal policies



Source: www.seattletimes.com



Apple Inc's shareholders on Wednesday defeated a proposal critical of its removal of apps at the request of the Chinese government, but the proposal drew a much higher proportion of votes than similar proposals in previous years which had gained support only in single-digit percentages. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Government