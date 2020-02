Toll Brothers says home sales in California impacted by coronavirus



Source: www.walkerwindows.com



Home builder Toll Brothers Inc said on Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak in China had led to shortages of lighting fixtures and small appliances, forcing it to delay sales of some homes in California, one of its biggest markets. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California