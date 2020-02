Disney shares down 2% after 'surprise' CEO change



Shares of Walt Disney Co fell 2% on Wednesday after the media giant's surprise move to replace top boss Bob Iger raised questions on Wall Street if his successor Bob Chapek had sufficient experience in the entertainment business. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Disney