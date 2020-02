Ford's incoming COO focuses on cost cuts, launches, change



Source: www.latimes.com



Ford Motor Co's incoming chief operating officer outlined his priorities for the company's turnaround on Wednesday, including cost cuts and more efficient new-vehicle launches in a year in which it will introduce a redesigned F-150 full-sized pickup truck. More in feeds.reuters.com »