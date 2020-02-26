AI computing startup SambaNova raises $250 million in BlackRock-led funding



Added: 26.02.2020 2:12 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nanalyze.com



Artificial intelligence computing firm SambaNova Systems said on Tuesday it has raised $250 million in a funding round led by BlackRock Inc to expand its customer base, reflecting investors' appetite for the market. More in feeds.reuters.com »