Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief



Added: 26.02.2020 3:02 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.benzinga.com



Salesforce.com Inc said on Tuesday Keith Block has stepped down as co-chief executive officer, making Marc Benioff the sole CEO of the business software company, sending its shares down nearly 3% in extended trading. More in feeds.reuters.com »