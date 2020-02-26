Mattel receives SEC subpoena on whistleblower letter



Mattel Inc had received a subpoena in December from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to a whistleblower letter and subsequent investigation, the U.S. toymaker said in a filing on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »