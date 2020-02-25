JPMorgan gets busy in repo lending after regulatory nod: CFO



JPMorgan Chase & Co is putting more cash into overnight lending markets and holding less for a rainy day, after discussing the matter with regulators, the bank's finance chief said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »