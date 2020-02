Wall Street's sell-off deepens as coronavirus fears intensify



Source: blogs.wsj.com



The Dow and the S&P 500 tumbled 3% on Tuesday in their fourth straight day of losses as the coronavirus spread further around the world and investors offloaded risky assets as they struggled to gauge the economic impact. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy