Juul under scrutiny by 39 state attorneys general



Source: www.washingtontimes.com



A group of 39 state attorneys general on Tuesday announced an investigation into Juul Labs Inc's marketing practices, adding to mounting legal and regulatory problems for the e-cigarette maker over its role in the nation's youth vaping epidemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: E-Cigarettes