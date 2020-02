Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spread sends investors fleeing



Added: 25.02.2020 20:53 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pot.tv



Wall Street's three major stock indexes fell 3% on Tuesday as the coronavirus spread further around the world and investors clamored for safety a day after the S&P 500's and the Dow Industrials' biggest daily declines in two years. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks