Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to step down, insider Miebach tapped



Added: 25.02.2020 13:57 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.americanbazaaronline.com



Mastercard's chief executive officer of 10 years, Ajay Banga, will step down at the start of the next year, the company said on Tuesday, and be replaced by Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach. More in feeds.reuters.com »