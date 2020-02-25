Housing market strength underpins Home Depot's holiday-quarter results



Added: 25.02.2020 14:12 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: seekingalpha.com



Home Depot Inc benefited from a solid U.S. housing market and higher job growth that led consumers to spend more at its stores in the holiday shopping quarter, helping the home improvement chain beat sales and profit estimates. More in feeds.reuters.com »