U.S. labor board limits companies' liability for franchisee labor-law violations



A U.S. labor board on Tuesday finalized a rule that will make it more difficult to hold companies liable for unlawful labor practices by franchisees and contractors, reversing a more worker-friendly Obama-era standard criticized by business groups. More in feeds.reuters.com »