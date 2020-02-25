Eight men in frame to run Norway wealth fund, including deputy CEO



Eight candidates have applied to head Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the country's central bank said on Tuesday, as its board prepares to decide who should steer the global portfolio of assets worth $1.1 trillion through a time of transition. More in feeds.reuters.com »